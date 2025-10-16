Bears Loan Antoine Keller to Stingrays

Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the loan of goaltender Antoine Keller to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Keller, 21, was signed by Hershey to an AHL contract on June 4, and appeared in one preseason contest with the Bears, stopping all nine shots he faced in the third period of Hershey's 3-2 exhibition win at Lehigh Valley on Oct. 5. Keller has yet to make his regular-season professional debut in North America.

The Dijon, France native was originally a seventh-round selection (206th overall) by Hershey's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

