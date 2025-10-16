Player Interactive Post Game Experiences Are Back

Published on October 16, 2025
Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to welcome the return of Post Game Player Theme Nights for the 2025-26 season, presented by NJM Insurance! Fans will once again have the opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite Phantoms players following select home games throughout the season with three special post game experiences.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, November 8, when the Phantoms host the Toronto Marlies. Following the game, fans can trade their seats for skates and join the team on the ice for a Post Game Skate with the Players.

Then, the fun extends beyond the final horn on Sunday, December 28 as the Phantoms face off against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins featuring a Post Game Player Autograph Session around the PPL Center concourse.

Finally, on Saturday, February 14, fans can wrap up their evening with Post Game Photos with the Players on the ice as the Phantoms take on the Cleveland Monsters as a part of Winter Games Weekend.

All interactive Post Game Player experiences are open to all fans in attendance, courtesy of NJM Insurance.

Oct 12 Sun 3:05 PM VS Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Trading Card Giveaway L 1 - 4

Oct 12 Sun 3:05 PM Trading Card Giveaway

PPL Center AWAY Oct 17 Fri 7:00 PM @ Cleveland Monsters

Rocket Arena AWAY Oct 18 Sat 7:00 PM @ Cleveland Monsters

Rocket Arena AWAY Oct 22 Wed 7:05 PM @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Oct 24 Fri 7:05 PM VS Hershey Bears







