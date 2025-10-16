Senators See Three Transactions Ahead of Home Opener Saturday

Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have yet to open the home portion of the 2025-26 schedule, and already, there are some roster moves for the coaching staff, players, and fans to adjust to.

After dressing in both of Belleville's games on the road last weekend, forward Arthur Kaliyev was recalled to Ottawa on Thursday morning. The 24-year-old, who signed with the Senators this past summer, collected two assists and seven shots on goal in Belleville's pair of season-opening losses.

With a forward spot opening up in Belleville, the Senators have also reassigned forward Danny Katic to Belleville from the club's ECHL affiliate in Texas, the Allen Americans. The 25-year-old from Porcupine, Ontario, signed a one-year AHL deal with the Senators back in August and played in the Prospects Showdown in Montreal, as well as both of Belleville's preseason games.

Additionally, defenceman Donovan Sebrango is heading to the Florida Panthers after being claimed by the Panthers off waivers on Wednesday. Sebrango played most of the past two seasons with Belleville (eight goals, 19 assists, in 85 games played), while also playing four games in Allen and making his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2024-25.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.