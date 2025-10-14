Belleville Sens Regrouping Ahead of Home Opener this Weekend

Published on October 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators showed some flashes of what the 2025-26 edition of the group is capable of over their season-opening road trip; however, they dropped back-to-back decisions against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) on Saturday and the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) on Sunday.

Here's a recap of the action as the Sens get set for a three-game homestand that starts this weekend with the 2025-26 home opener.

Saturday, October 11, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 5

The Belleville Sens went head-to-head with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) to kick off their 2025-26 campaign. Despite goals from Keean Washkurak and Xavier Bourgault (his second consecutive opening night marker), Belleville fell 5-2, with goaltender Mads Sogaard stopping 15/19 shots in his season debut.

Sunday, October 12, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Bridgeport Islanders - 6

After a three-hour overnight trip from Pennsylvania to Connecticut, the Sens were back on the ice Sunday afternoon to face the Bridgeport Islanders. Unlike the night prior, Belleville came out swinging and scored inside the opening couple of minutes, by way of Tyler Boucher's first of the season. However, the Islanders would battle back and pick up a 6-2 victory (including two empty net goals). Carter Yakemchuk's first career AHL and professional goal was Belleville's only other marker of the game, with Stephen Halliday and Arthur Kaliyev picking up assists in both games over the weekend. Hunter Shepard stopped 28 of 32 shots he faced in his Belleville Sens debut.

Recent Transactions

Oct.10/25: #14 Scott Harrington (D) - ADD - Signed (Two-year AHL Contract)

You can click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders

Points: 3

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (0 G + 3 A)

Goals: 1

#13 Xavier Bourgault (RW)

#16 Tyler Boucher (RW)

#26 Carter Yakemchuk (D)

#27 Keean Washkurak (C)

Assists: 3

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 0

Plus/Minus: +1

#22 Garrett Pilon (C)

Penalty Minutes: 11

#11 Jorian Donovan (D)

Goals Against Average: 4.04

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .875

#30 Hunter Shepard

Wins: 0

Shutouts: 0

This Week

The Senators return home to CAA Arena to begin a three-game homestand this week. It begins on Saturday night with the 2025-26 home opener against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs). Arrive early, with the players walking the red carpet at 4:00 p.m., plus the pregame player introductions, and lots more fun! Then, on Sunday at 3:00 p.m., the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) make their first trip to the Friendly City.

The homestand wraps up next Wednesday, October 22, against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.