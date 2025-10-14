Opening Weekend Is Here

Published on October 14, 2025

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Opening Weekend is here! On Saturday, the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead presented by American Business Machines, Eyewitness News, and Live 95.3 FM. Get here early as these will go fast. Guarantee your bobblehead with a bobblehead pack below.

Sunday is a Family Sunday Funday with the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, getting a Condors lunchbox presented by Eyewitness News and The Bull 97.3 FM. Stick around after the game for a full team post-game autograph session and get your lunchboxes signed! It's a special 4 p.m. matinee puck drop and you can get a Family Funday pack below which includes food, drinks, and a lunchbox!

On Sunday, get a free chuck-a-puck by donating new, packaged, adult undergarments as part of "Undie Sunday" for donation to Mercy House.







