Penguins Look to Continue Strong Start Through Connecticut Road Trip

Published on October 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-0-0-0) has rematch with Hartford followed by clash at Bridgeport

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Oct. 11 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hartford 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled off a gritty win in front of its home fans on opening night. The Wolf Pack notched the first goal of the game with an extra attacker on the ice during a delayed penalty. However, the Penguins settled in at the start of the second period and eventually received a tying tally from Valtteri Puustinen at 8:32. Owen Pickering delivered what proved to be the game-winner at 3:33 of the third period, as the Penguins rode 23 saves from Sergei Murashov to victory.

Sunday, Oct. 12 - PENGUINS 4 at Lehigh Valley 1

Tristan Broz notched three points (2G-1A) and the Pens' power play cashed in twice in their first road game of the season. First, Aidan McDonough buried his first goal in a Penguins uniform four minutes into the opening frame, then Avery Hayes scored a man-advantage marker four minutes into the second period. Broz collected both of his team's goals in the third period. Ville Koivunen also nabbed a pair of assists in his AHL return.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS at Hartford

The Wolf Pack get another crack at the Penguins as Hartford hosts its season this Friday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won seven-straight games against Hartford while out-scoring them 30-9, but the Wolf Pack are 6-0-0-1 (.929) in their last seven home openers.

Saturday, Oct. 18 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Under new head coach Rocky Thompson, Bridgeport has started 1-0-1-0. Furthermore, Islanders defenseman Marshall Warren was named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week after posting four points (2G-2A) in his team's first two games. Last season, the Penguins went 5-1-0-0 against the Islanders, and they have won 12 of their last 14 matchups with Bridgeport.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has yet to surrender a goal at even-strength through two games.

- The last time the Penguins started a season with back-to-back regulation wins was 2013-14.

- Seven of the Penguins' last eight home openers have been decided by one goal.

- Tristan Broz's three-point game on Sunday was the second three-point game of his career (Nov. 30, 2024 at Hershey).

- Including playoffs, Tristan Broz has 15 points (5G-10A) in his last 14 games.

- Valtteri Puustinen's goal on Saturday marked his 150th point as a Penguin, pulling him into a tie with Kris Beech for seventh place in franchise history.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

2. Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

3. Bridgeport 2 1 0 1 0 3 .750

4. Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

5. Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

6. Hershey 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250

7. Hartford 1 0 1 0 0 0 .000

8. Springfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 2 2 1 3

Avery Hayes 2 1 1 2

Ville Koivunen 1 0 2 2

Sam Poulin 2 0 2 2

eight players tied 1

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 1 1-0-0 1.01 .963 0

Sergei Murashov* 1 1-0-0 1.00 .958 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Oct. 17 Hartford PeoplesBank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 18 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Fri, Oct. 10 (D) David Breazeale Assigned to WHL

Fri, Oct. 10 (G) Maxim Pavlenko Assigned to WHL

Sat, Oct. 11 (LW) Ville Koivunen Assigned from PIT







American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.