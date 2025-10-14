Hershey Bears Announce Roster Moves

Published on October 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in coordination with the club's National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals, have announced a pair of roster moves. The Bears have released forward Jaylen Luypen from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). Additionally, the Capitals have re-assigned forward Ryan Hofer from Hershey to South Carolina (ECHL).

Luypen, 23, was invited to Hershey's 2025 Training Camp and appeared in three preseason games for the club, logging two assists. He signed a PTO with Hershey on Oct. 9, but did not see any game action for the club. Luypen will report to South Carolina where he had previously signed for the 2025-26 season.

Hofer, 23, made his season debut for Hershey on Oct. 12 versus Syracuse. He returns to South Carolina where he spent the majority of the 2024-25 season, skating in 52 games and logging 26 points (12g, 14a), to go along with 100 penalty minutes. He also appeared in five games with Hershey last season.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba skated in 40 games with the Bears during his rookie season in 2023-24, scoring eight points (4g, 4a). He was a Black Ace in Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Hofer was a 2022 sixth-round draft selection by the Capitals.

