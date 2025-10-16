Andrae Returns to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Emil Andrae to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned defensemen Emile Chouinard and Ben Meehan to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Andrae, 23, notched a pair of assists on Saturday in Lehigh Valley's season-opening 5-2 win over the Belleville Senators. He then played for the Philadelphia Flyers in Monday's Opening Night win against the Florida Panthers.

The Flyers' second-round selection in 2020 has played in 97 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-46-56 and has also played in 47 games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7 including 42 games with Philadelphia last year.

Meehan, 24, played in two games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last weekend. The UMass-Lowell product from Walpole, MA made AHL debut last season in two games with the Iowa Wild following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The two-year captain played five seasons for the RiverHawks scoring 13-55-68 in 145 NCAA games.

Chouinard, 22, scored 2-4-6 in 53 games with Reading last season. The 6-5 righty shot from Quebec, PQ is beginning his second professional season.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of games at the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18.

Haunted on Hamilton arrives at PPL Center on Friday, October 24 when the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears on a spooky night for the kids featuring a costume parade with meLVin, pumpkin painting, and Trick-or-Treating.







