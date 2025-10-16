Trevor Carrick Named Checkers Captain

Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of tomorrow's home opener, the Checkers have announced Trevor Carrick as the eighth captain in franchise history.

"It was an easy decision," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "He does an amazing job leading by example and he has a great knack for bringing a team together. He's a proven winner, he's a proven player that has gone through the process and respected it. He continues to be super competitive and wants to push the envelope to become even better. He made that decision very easy for the coaching staff."

The 31-year-old defenseman is in his 12th pro season and his seventh as a member of the Checkers. Carrick is the all-time franchise leader in games played and assists and ranks fourth in points.

"As a coach you need to have a really good relationship with a leader," said Kinnear. "Trevor and I go way back. He understands me, I understand him."

For the rest of the leadership group, the Checkers will be rotating alternate captains as Kinnear and the coaching staff continue to get a feel for this team.

"It's a new group," he said. "Last year I had a close relationship with a lot of the guys that had the A's. We had gone back for a couple of years. I'm looking to get to know the new guys, the new leaders of the group and have that close relationship so we can push forward and they can eventually take the team over and I can help guide them along the way."







American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.