Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Vincent Sévigny to PTO
Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Vincent Sévigny to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Sévigny, 24, recorded 19 points (4 g, 15 a) in 49 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivičres Lions during the 2024-25 campaign. He also skated in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Lions, scoring seven points (2 g, 5 a) en route to the club's first Kelly Cup Championship.
The native of Québec, QC, also skated in five games with the AHL's Laval Rocket, registering six PIMs.
Prior to joining the Rocket organization, Sévigny spent two seasons with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. During those two seasons, Sévigny skated in 86 games with the Islanders, scoring 22 points (6 g, 16 a).
