Checkers Add Tyler Motte on PTO

Published on October 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers have signed forward Tyler Motte to a professional tryout (PTO).

Motte, 30, played 55 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25, scoring four goals and adding five assists. The Florida Panthers added Motte on a PTO in September, but he was released in early October. Throughout his NHL career, the St. Clair, MI, native has made 455 appearances (53 goals, 46 assists) with Detroit, Tampa Bay, New York (Rangers), Ottawa, Vancouver, Columbus and Chicago.

In addition, Motte has played 67 games (21 goals, 11 assists) in the AHL, suiting up for Rockford, Cleveland and Utica. His last appearance in the league came with the Comets in 2018. Motte was selected in the fourth round (121st overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Checkers have also assigned forward Robert Mastrosimone to the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Mastrosimone made his season debut for Charlotte on Sunday afternoon in Providence.







