LA Kings Recall Goaltender Erik Portillo

October 15, 2025

ONTARIO, CA - The La Kings have recalled goaltender Erik Portillo on an emergency basis from the Ontario Reign.

Portillo, 25, made 19 saves on 21 shots on Sunday in a 4-2 win vs. Tucson after turning aside 22 of 27 shots that came his way on Friday in a 5-4 overtime loss vs. the Roadrunners while also collecting his first AHL assist.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native played 24 games for the Reign last season posting a 15-5-3 record with a 2.82 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He made his NHL debut with the Kings last year making 29 saves on 30 shots on Nov. 29 in a 2-1 win at Anaheim. The 6-foot-6, 210lb netminder has played parts of three seasons for Ontario appearing in 65 games with a 40-16-7-2 record with a 2.65 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

He signed a three-year contract with the LA Kings on Aug. 25, 2024. Originally drafted in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, 3rd round, 67th overall by the Buffalo Sabres, he was traded from Buffalo to LA on Mar. 1, 2023 and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Apr. 22, 2023.

Ontario returns to Toyota Arena on Friday night taking on the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m. and then host the Colorado Eagles Sunday at 3 p.m.

