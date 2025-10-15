Trio of Roster Moves Announced

Published on October 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today goaltender Isaac Poulter has been loaned to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals. The Manitoba Moose also announced defenceman Ben Zloty has been loaned to Norfolk, while forward Jack O'Leary will report to the Admirals after being released from his professional tryout.

Poulter, 24, posted a 16-13-7 record, supported by a 2.86 goals-against average and .898 save percentage with the Utica Comets in 2024-25. The Winnipeg, Man. product has appeared in 77 career AHL games, putting together a 40-24-11 record with a 2.88 GAA, .900 SV% and five shutouts. Poulter also owns a 15-8-2 record supported by a 2.82 GAA, .911 SV% and one shutout in 28 ECHL games with the Adirondack Thunder.

Zloty, 23, notched one assist in four games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign. The Calgary, Alta. native has appeared in eight career AHL games with one assist. Zloty recorded 34 points (6G, 28A) in 41 ECHL contests with Norfolk, and added four points (1G, 3A) in 11 playoff games. He has 57 points (13G, 44A) in 83 career ECHL contests with Norfolk and the Idaho Steelheads.

O'Leary, 25, posted 17 points (8G, 9A) in 34 games with Cornell University during the 2024-25 campaign. The Smithtown, N.Y. product also tallied one assist in six games with Norfolk, before adding four points (1G, 3A) in 11 playoff games. Prior to turning pro, O'Leary accumulated 51 points (22G, 29A) in 110 NCAA games with Cornell.

The Moose hit the road to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. CT. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Manitoba returns home to face the Texas Stars on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m for Fairytale Day. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.