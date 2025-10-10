Moose Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's opening night roster for the 2025-26 regular season.

The Moose begin the season with 28 players on the roster including 15 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders. A total of nine players are Winnipeg Jets Draft picks. The team features three players selected by the Jets in the first two rounds of the NHL Draft.

Manitoba opens the campaign with three first round picks on the roster including Colby Barlow (WPG, '23), Ville Heinola (WPG, '19) and Brayden Yager (PIT, '23). The Moose also feature two more Winnipeg Jets prospects selected in the first three rounds of the draft with 2025 AHL All-Star Classic participant Elias Salomonsson (2nd, '22) and Danny Zhilkin (3rd, '22).

The antlered ones welcome numerous new veteran players to the lineup this season. Forward Phil Di Giuseppe captured the 2025 Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks and is a veteran of over 600 professional games. Defenceman Kale Clague posted a career-high 39 points (10G, 29A) during the 2024-25 campaign and finished second among defencemen in Calder Cup Playoffs scoring with 11 points (5G, 6A) in eight games. Forward Samuel Fagemo's 132 goals in 268 games are the most scored by an AHL player since he entered the league in 2021.

Returning veterans include newly minted captain Mason Shaw, who led the Moose in scoring during the 2024-25 season and was named the team's MVP. Defenceman Ashton Sautner returns for his fifth season in antlers and features over 500 games of professional experience. Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan posted a goal and an assist in five Stanley Cup Playoffs games with the Jets in 2025 and begins the season with 98 points (41G, 57A) in 166 career AHL games.

The Moose also announced the team signed forward Jack O'Leary to a professional tryout agreement.

O'Leary, 25, posted 17 points (8G, 9A) in 34 games with Cornell University during the 2024-25 campaign. The Smithtown, N.Y. product also played six games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, making his professional debut April 4, 2025 against the Iowa Heartlanders. O'Leary tallied his first professional point, an assist, two days later against Iowa. Prior to turning pro, the winger accumulated 51 points (22G, 29A) in 110 NCAA games with Cornell. O'Leary also racked up 81 points (28G, 53A) in 138 USHL games split between Cedar Rapids and Lincoln.

The Moose open their 2025-26 schedule on home ice Friday, Oct. 10 against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m. CT. The first 3,000 fans through the doors will receive a Moose picture frame. Fans also have the opportunity to take pictures with the President's, Hart, Vezina and Jennings Trophies on the concourse. Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

