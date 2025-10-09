Moose Name Mason Shaw 13th Captain in Franchise History

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team named forward Mason Shaw as the 13th captain in franchise history. The Moose also announced defenceman Ashton Sautner and forward Phil Di Giuseppe will serve as alternate captains.

Shaw, 26, served as an alternate captain during his first season with the Moose in 2024-25. The Wainwright, Alta. native made an immediate impact, leading the team with 37 points (17G, 20A) in 72 games. Shaw's efforts were recognized by the organization with the FloForm Countertops Most Valuable Player Award at the close of the campaign. The forward previously served as captain for the Iowa Wild during the 2022-23 season. Shaw has 158 points (60G, 98A) throughout his 269-game AHL career split between Manitoba and Iowa. The 2017 fourth round selection of the Minnesota Wild has tallied 20 points (8G, 12A) in 82 career NHL contests, all with Minnesota.

Sautner, 31, first played for the Moose during the 2020-21 season and joined the club full-time in 2022-23. The Flin Flon, Man. product served as an alternate captain for the team the past two seasons after first wearing a letter during the 2020-21 campaign. Sautner has played 479 AHL games in his career while posting 95 points (23G, 72A) with the Moose, Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets. The defender also has three assists in 23 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks.

Di Giuseppe, 32, joins the Moose with over 600 professional games of experience. The winger holds 204 points (83G, 121A) in 328 AHL contests with the Abbotsford Canucks, Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack and Milwaukee Admirals. Di Giuseppe captured the 2025 Calder Cup with Abbotsford while recording 11 points (6G, 5A) in 24 playoff games. The Toronto, Ont. export has 81 points (28G, 53A) to his credit over 302 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

The Moose open their 2025-26 regular season Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Laval Rocket for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

