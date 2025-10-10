Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign

Ontario, CA - With preseason in the rearview mirror, the Tucson Roadrunners officially open the team's 10th AHL season this weekend with a two-game-series against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena. Friday's matchup marks Tucson's seventh-straight season opener on the road, a streak that began in 2019. The Roadrunners have made the most of their extended travels - winning six of their last seven season openers and posting a 6-3 all-time record to begin the year.

The game also marks the first of eight matchups on the docket between the two Pacific Division rivals. Tucson went 2-5-0-1 against Ontario last season but split the series on the road, going 2-2-0 at Toyota Arena.

Last year, the Roadrunners finished in seventh place in the Pacific with 74 points - which was enough to secure a franchise-best third consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Tucson fell in Game 3 of the team's best-of-3 First Round series versus the reigning Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks.

On the other side, the Reign finished third in the division with 90 points, before falling to the San Jose Barracuda in the first round in two games.

Both teams will look to open the 2025-26 campaign on a strong note this weekend.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Back in the Desert

Tucson's 24-man roster features 17 returning players, some of whom inked new deals with Utah and Tucson this offseason. The latest is veteran defensemen Robbie Russo, who joined the team just days before Friday's series opener. He was one of just two Roadrunners to appear in all 72 games last season and led all Tucson defensemen in points and assists. Veteran forward Ryan McGregor joined the team during preseason and is set to begin his sixth season in Southern Arizona. He ranks eighth all-time in games played as a Roadrunner (197). Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi enters his third season with Tucson after signing a two-year, two-way deal with Utah in June. He has led all AHL defensemen in penalty minutes in each of the last two seasons. Veteran forwards Cameron Hebig and Ben McCartney also signed two-year, two-way contracts with Utah this Summer. McCartney has served as an alternate captain in each of the last two seasons, while Hebig set career highs in all major offensive categories, including a team-high 26 goals.

New Additions

The Roadrunners welcome seven new faces, including four key veteran signings. Veteran defenseman Scott Perunovich, 27, signed with Utah in July and has spent the last two seasons in the NHL with the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues. Forward Michal Kunc, 24, enters his first season with Tucson after signing with Utah in April. This season marks Kunc's first as a pro in North America following six seasons in Czechia. Last season, he led HC Olomouc in assists and points, while his +22 rating ranked fourth in the league. Former foe Ty Tullio, 23, joins the Roadrunners ahead of his fourth AHL season after beginning his AHL career with Bakersfield and splitting time between Calgary and Rochester in 2024-25. Forward Kevin Rooney, 32, signed with Utah earlier this week. He has over 10 seasons of pro experience, including 330 NHL games with Flames, Rangers and Devils.

Rookie Class

Tucson's opening roster also includes three rookies, two of whom are already familiar to Roadrunners fans. Forwards Owen Allard, 21, and Noel Nordh, 20, are set to open their first full pro seasons after being junior teammates last year with the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL. Both joined Tucson in the spring ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs following the end of their junior campaigns, with Nordh appearing in the team's final two regular-season games. Nordh was selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, while Allard was chosen in the fifth round and went on to earn the Fittest Player Award at Utah's Development Camp this summer. Joining them is Daniil But, Arizona's first-round pick (12th overall) in 2023, who helped Lokomotiv Yaroslavl capture its first KHL championship in 2024-25.

Numbers to Know:

8 & 94 - After strong rookie showings in 2024-25, defenseman Artem Duda and forward Miko Matikka return for their sophomore seasons as pros with new numbers. Duda, who wore No. 78 last year, switches to a single digit this season as he takes No. 8. Matikka, who wore No. 49 last year, flips digits and will skate as No. 94. Duda led all Roadrunners rookies with 29 points last season, ranking 10th all-time in rookie scoring in team history and third among rookie blueliners.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey. Fans can listen to Friday's games live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and Sunday's matchup will be broadcast on KXEW 1600 AM and the iHeartRadio app.

Saturday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian. Sunday's broadcast starts at 2:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. AZT, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 3:00 p.m. AZT, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Broadcast Info

Friday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Sunday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Tejano 1600 AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Officials

Friday - Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #86 Tatu Kunto | Linespeople: #37 Brett Martin, #52 Ben Dubow

Sunday - Referees: #18 Koletrane Wilson, #14 Jordan Deckard | Linespeople: #71 Harrison Heyer, #85 Steven Walsh II







