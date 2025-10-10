Reign Announce Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have submitted a 26-player roster to open the 2025-26 season, which consists of 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (16): Martin Chromiak, Koehn Ziemmer, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Glenn Gawdin, Kaleb Lawrence, Andre Lee, Taylor Ward, Jacob Doty, Jack Hughes, Francesco Pinelli, Jared Wright, Cole Guttman, Aatu Jämsen, Logan Brown, and John Parker-Jones.

Defensemen (8): Otto Salin, Tim Rego, Kirill Kirsanov, Joe Hicketts, Jack Millar, Jakub Dvořák, Samuel Bolduc, and Parker Berge.

Goaltenders (2): Erik Portillo and Isaiah Saville.

The Reign open their 2025-26 season schedule Friday night at home against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on FloHockey and the Reign Broadcast Network.

