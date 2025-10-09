American Hockey League Announces Enhanced Video Review Partnership with Spiideo

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced a multi-year partnership with Spiideo, whereby Spiideo has become the official provider of the AHL's in-game video review system.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Spiideo's automated capture system will provide AHL officials with high-definition, multi-angle views of the entire ice surface in all 32 arenas, as well as improved controls that will help streamline the video review process.

AHL referees will continue to initiate video reviews from the scorer's table to confirm potential goals (or non-goals). Determining whether the puck legally crossed the goal line remains the only situation subject to video review.

Spiideo's video resources will also be available for use by the League's Player Safety Committee during discipline reviews.

"We look forward to working with Spiideo as a partner in the AHL's video review system," said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "Spiideo has a proven track record in hockey and other sports, and it has been a priority of the League to improve our video review and supplementary discipline processes for the benefit of our officials, players, fans and teams."

"As one of the premier hockey leagues in the world, the AHL's commitment to accuracy and fairness aligns perfectly with Spiideo's mission to deliver the most cutting-edge automated video technology in sports," adds Patrik Olsson, co-founder and CEO, Spiideo. "We're thrilled to partner with the AHL to deploy multi-angle camera systems that capture every moment on the ice. With our cloud-based video tools, footage is instantly available to league officials anywhere, any time."







