Wolf Pack Loan F Kyle Jackson to ECHL's Bloomington Bison, Release D Parker Gavlas from PTO

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Kyle Jackson to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, the club has released defenseman Parker Gavlas from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). He will report to the Bison.

Jackson, 22, scored a career-high 27 goals and 52 points (27 g, 25 a) in 67 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 campaign. He also skated in two games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, making his AHL debut on Mar. 30, 2025, against the Charlotte Checkers.

He was selected in the seventh round, 196 th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken. The Ottawa, ON, native signed with the Wolf Pack on Jul. 14, 2025.

Gavlas, 26, split the 2024-25 season between the University of Saskatchewan and the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. With the Huskies, Gavlas recorded seven points (1 g, 6 a) in 26 games. He also skated in six playoff games for the program, scoring four points (1 g, 3 a).

After turning pro, the native of Saskatoon, SK, dressed in five games with the Admirals.

Gavlas signed with the Bison for the 2025-26 season on Sept. 23, 2025.

