Phantoms Announce Season Opening Roster

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have officially announced their opening roster for the 2025-26 season to begin on Saturday night at PPL Center against the Belleville Senators. All teams submitted to their roster today.

The Phantoms have 27 players to begin the season including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. 16 of the players have previous experience for the Phantoms including 14 who were with Lehigh Valley for most or all of last season. Nine rookies are added to the mix along with some veteran arrivals.

Captain Garrett Wilson is the all-time games played leader in Lehigh Valley history with 287 games as he enters his sixth season with the Phantoms. Zayde Wisdom returns for a fifth season with the Phantoms while Cooper Marody is back for a fourth campaign.

Jacob Gaucher and Alexis Gendron tied for the team scoring lead with 20 goals each and both are back this season as is veteran right wing Anthony Richard who is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the AHL over the last eight seasons. Sawyer Boulton, Oscar Eklind, Massimo Rizzo and 2024 AHL All-Star Samu Tuomaala are all ready to get going against as well. Center Tucker Robertson was acquired in September in a trade with the Seattle Kraken where he played for their AHL team in Coachella Valley.

Rookie prospects will draw a lot of attention and include forwards Denver Barkey from the London Knights of the OHL, Alex Bump from Western Michigan where he won an NCAA Championship, Big10 Champion Karsen Dorwart from Michigan State, and Devin Kaplan out of Boston University as well as Arizona State product Ty Murchison on the blueline and goaltender Carson Bjarnason of the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL.

Veteran pickups added to the team include center Lane Pederson with 311 career AHL games and 71 NHL games with Columbus, Vancouver and Arizona. And recent trade acquisition Carl Grundstrom who has 292 career NHL games with San Jose and Los Angeles.

Three key cogs on the blue line are back as well with Emil Andrae, Helge Grans and Hunter McDonald set to bolster a blueline that includes rookie Ty Murchison and recent trade arrival Artem Guryev along with newcomers Carter Berger, Emile Chouinard and Ben Meehan.

The goaltending tandem has returning backstop Aleksei Kolosov paired with rookie Carson Bjarnason.

2025-26 LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS ROSTER

3 Helge Grans - D

4 Ty Murchison - D

6 Emil Andrae - D

7 Ben Meehan - D

12 Devin Kaplan - F

13 Massimo Rizzo - F

14 Emile Chouinard - D

17 Garrett Wilson - F

19 Hunter McDonald - D

20 Cooper Marody - F

21 Alex Bump - F

22 Tucker Robertson - F

23 Karsen Dorwart - F

24 Carter Berger - D

25 Lane Pederson - F

27 Samu Tuomaala - F

35 Aleksei Kolosov - G

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

43 Oscar Eklind - F

52 Denver Barker - F

56 Jacob Gaucher - F

57 Artem Guryev - D

64 Carson Bjarnason - G

72 Alexis Gendron - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

90 Anthony Richard - F

91 Carl Grundstrom - F

Opening Night is coming THIS Saturday! Lehigh Valley hosts the Belleville Senators on October 11 at PPL Center to commence the 12th season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 to enjoy the first ever pregame light show. And then get ready to wave those Rally Towels which will be provided for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins including Phantoms Trading Card Sets.







