Monsters Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the team's full television and audio broadcast schedules for the 2025-26 season. The Monsters' new FM radio flagship station, Sportsradio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, will air every Monsters game live this year, along with any prospective playoff action, all simulcast on the iHeartRadio app. Cleveland's 2025-26 TV schedule on Rock Entertainment Sports Network will feature a team-record 26 regular-season TV broadcasts, as well as multiple simulcasts on Cleveland's 43 (full schedule TBD). A select schedule of Monsters audio broadcasts will air on Newsradio WTAM 1100 (listed below) and affiliate frequencies 1390 The Gambler (WNIO-AM Youngstown) and Fox Sports 1340 (WNCO-AM Mansfield-Ashland). All games will additionally be simulcast on the AHL's official streaming platform, AHLTV on FloHockey.

Returning for his 11th season as the TV and radio "Voice of the Monsters" is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, recipient of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for Outstanding Media coverage of the AHL. Providing color commentary on telecasts again this season will be Monsters Sr. VP of Operations/Team Services and the IHL's all-time leading scorer, Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend, Jock Callander, along with former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach Brad Thiessen. This season's TV schedule features 13 of the team's 15 opponents and in addition to 21 prime-time games, the Monsters will also air five weekend matinee games with start times ranging from 1:00-4:00 pm.

Additionally, the Monsters anounced Thursday the club's EMMY-nominated studio show, Monsters OT, returns for its sixth season and second on Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Hosted by Brown and Thiessen, episodes will be produced on a bi-weekly basis, with multiple re-airings during each production window. Executive produced and edited by Leo Simone and Jeremy Hawks, Monsters OT's new season debuts next week with a special, first-of-its-kind "Faceoff Show" detailing Cleveland's promotional calendar, specialty jerseys, and giveaway items, along with membership and ticketing information for the 2025-26 season.

"Thanks to our outstanding partnerships with Rock Sports, iHeart, and AHLTV on FloHockey, Monsters fans will enjoy unparalleled access to their team this season," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "The shift to Sportsradio 99.1, along with a record-setting TV schedule on Rock Sports, including the return of Monsters OT, delivers Monsters fans every chance to follow along with the club throughout the AHL's 90th Anniversary campaign." The Monsters' 2025-26 linear television schedule is listed below.

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) NETWORK

Saturday Oct. 18, 2025 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network/Cleveland's 43

Saturday Oct. 25, 2025 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday Nov. 7, 2025 Providence Bruins 6:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Nov. 8, 2025 Providence Bruins 1:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Thursday Nov. 20, 2025 Hershey Bears 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Nov. 22, 2025 Hershey Bears 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network/Cleveland's 43

Friday Nov. 28, 2025 Hartford Wolf Pack 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Nov. 29, 2025 Hartford Wolf Pack 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network/Cleveland's 43

Saturday Dec. 20, 2025 Laval Rocket 4:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network/Cleveland's 43

Monday Dec. 29, 2025 Rochester Americans 6:30 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Tuesday Dec. 30, 2025 Toronto Marlies 6:30 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Jan. 3, 2026 Charlotte Checkers 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday Jan. 30, 2026 Belleville Senators 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Jan. 31, 2026 Belleville Senators 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday Feb. 20, 2026 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Feb. 21, 2026 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday Feb. 27, 2026 W-B/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Feb. 28, 2026 W-B/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday Mar. 6, 2026 Grand Rapids Griffins 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Mar. 7, 2026 Grand Rapids Griffins 4:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Mar. 28, 2026 Utica Comets 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Sunday Mar. 29, 2026 Utica Comets 3:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday Apr. 3, 2026 Milwaukee Admirals 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Saturday Apr. 4, 2026 Milwaukee Admirals 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Monday Apr. 6, 2026 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Sunday Apr. 19, 2026 Grand Rapids Griffins 3:00 pm Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Cleveland's 2025-26 Newsradio WTAM 1100 audio broadcast schedule is listed below and subject to change.

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) STATION

Saturday Nov. 22, 2025 Hershey Bears 7:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Saturday Nov. 29, 2025 Hartford Wolf Pack 7:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Saturday Dec. 13, 2025 at Belleville Senators 7:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Sunday Dec. 14, 2025 at Toronto Marlies 5:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Saturday Dec. 20, 2025 Laval Rocket 4:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Sunday Dec. 21, 2025 at Grand Rapids Griffins 4:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Sunday Jan. 11, 2026 at Hershey Bears 5:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Sunday Jan. 18, 2026 at Providence Bruins 3:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Saturday Jan. 31, 2026 Belleville Senators 7:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Saturday Feb. 14, 2026 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7:00 pm WTAM 1100/Sportsradio 99.1

Rock Entertainment Sports Network, a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, is available via Spectrum across Ohio on Channel 979 in addition to free over-the-air access on channel 22.1. The most fully distributed and diverse sports network in the state, Rock Entertainment Sports Network provides extensive coverage of professional, collegiate, and high school sports with more information available at watchrocksports.com.

AHLTV on FloHockey (flohockey.tv) features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as through the FloSports app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. FloHockey subscriptions are priced at $29.99 USD ($39.99 CAD) per month when billed monthly, or $150 USD ($203.88 CAD) for an annual subscription - a savings of 58 percent - and includes access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff contest for all 32 American Hockey League teams but also more than 21,000 hockey contests on FloHockey along with all other live event streams and replays across FloSports. FloHockey will support these events with a robust AHL content strategy that will feature award-winning editorial and video content throughout the year.







American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.