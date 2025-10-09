T-Birds Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds unveiled their Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 season on Thursday. For a full team breakdown, including bios and stats, click here.

The roster is highlighted by 18 skaters and two goaltenders who are returning from the 2024-25 club that reached the Calder Cup Finals for the third time in the past four seasons. The group is led by captain Matthew Peca, who begins the year with a T-Birds' team record 199 points, one away from becoming the first player in the T-Birds era to eclipse the 200-point plateau.

Peca is joined in the leadership group by alternate captains Corey Schueneman (2nd season) and Chris Wagner (1st season with Springfield). A Walpole native, Wagner has skated in 401 NHL games in his professional career, which includes parts of five seasons with the Boston Bruins, where he was a member of Boston's 2019 Eastern Conference championship squad that fell to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues' top prospect pool is well-represented in Springfield, with 17 St. Louis draft picks on the T-Birds' Opening Night roster, including rookie defenseman Theo Lindstein, the third of the Blues' three first-round picks in 2023, alongside forwards Dalibor Dvorsky and Otto Stenberg.

A milestone is also on the horizon for fifth-year T-Birds forward Hugh McGing, who sits four games played back of the Thunderbirds' team record of 261, set by Anthony Greco.

Vadim Zherenko returns to anchor the Thunderbirds' goal crease in his fourth professional season, where he'll be joined by new Blues' acquisition Georgii Romanov and Will Cranley. Zherenko has recorded 34 wins as a Springfield netminder, including 12 in each of his past two seasons.

Opening Night for the T-Birds' 10th anniversary season is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers. The action begins with the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party at MGM Springfield from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with support from the Springfield BID.

Opening Night for the T-Birds' 10th anniversary season is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers. The action begins with the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party at MGM Springfield from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with support from the Springfield BID.







