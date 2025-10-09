Toronto Marlies Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2025-26 opening night roster. The Marlies roster consists of 32 players: 19 forwards, nine defencemen and four goaltenders.

The Marlies roster has eight veteran players and 10 rookies. The average age of the group is 25.5 years old.

Toronto opens their 21st season this weekend with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) beginning on the road on Friday, October 11 at Blue Cross Arena and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 11.







