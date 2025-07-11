Marlies Sign Forwards Cédric Paré and Sam Stevens

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Cédric Paré and Sam Stevens to one-year AHL contracts.

Paré, 25, collected 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 59 games with the Marlies this past season. The 6'3", 205-pound forward has recorded 95 points (39 goals, 56 assists) in 207 career regular season AHL games while collecting six points (four goals, two assists) in nine career Calder Cup playoff games. The Lévis, Quebec native was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round (173rd overall)of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Stevens, 25, appeared in 21 games this past season with the Marlies, registering four points (2 goals, 2 assists). In 142 NCAA games, the Montreal native registered26 goals and 24 assists, all with Boston University. Prior to his collegiate career, the 6'1, 183-pound forward appeared in 107 career USHL games with the Chicago Steel, Des Moines Buccaneers and captured the Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019.







