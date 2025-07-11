Robert Mastrosimone Joins Checkers on AHL Deal

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another forward is joining the group in Charlotte, as Robert Mastrosimone has inked a one-year, one-way AHL deal.

The 24-year-old posted 14 points (10g, 4a) in 50 games last season for the Toronto Marlies - his second as a pro. Over his career Mastrosimone has 29 points (14g, 15a) in 95 AHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Mastrosimone - who was drafted in the second round by Detroit in 2019 - played three years at Boston University and one at Arizona State, totaling 92 points (32g, 60a) in 121 games. The native New Yorker led the Sun Devils in scoring in 2022-23 and ranked third on the Terriers in scoring in 2021-22 while playing alongside Wilmer Skoog and Nicholas Zabaneh. He also posted 105 points (47g, 58a) over 114 USHL games for Chicago before going to school and made the league's All-Rookie Team in 2017-18 and the Third All-Star Team the following year.







American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.