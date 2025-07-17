Panthers Agree to Terms with Tobias Bjornfot on One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers have locked in another restricted free agent, agreeing to terms with Tobias Bjornfot on a one-year, two-way contract.
The 24-year-old defenseman ranked fourth among Charlotte blue liners with 18 points (3g, 15a) in 50 games last season while also skating in 14 contests with Florida.
Bjornfot - who was taken 22nd overall by Los Angeles in 2019 - has recorded 49 points (14g, 35a) in 159 career AHL games with Ontario, Henderson and Charlotte and 15 points (1g, 14a) in 134 NHL games for the Kings, Golden Knights and Panthers. He has also played 22 games for Djurgardens in his native Sweden's top league.
