Forward Cameron Hebig Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Mammoth

July 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Thursday that forward Cameron Hebig has signed a two-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $812,500 for each of the next two seasons.

Hebig, 28, enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25. Affectionately known as "The Mayor of Tucson" as the team's longest-tenured player, he set career-highs across the board with 47 points, 26 goals and 21 assists in 67 games. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native led the team in goals and ranked second in total scoring. His 26 goals doubled his previous career best.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward earned his first-career AHL All-Star selection and signed a two-way NHL contract with Utah in March after beginning the season on an AHL deal.

Hebig also etched his name into the Roadrunners record book during the 2024-25 campaign. On March 28 against the San Diego Gulls, he appeared in his 280th career game with Tucson, passing former defenseman Dysin Mayo to become the franchise's all-time leader in games played.

In addition to that milestone, Hebig continues to climb several other franchise statistical categories. He now ranks third all-time in both goals (63) and points (133), and seventh in assists (70).

He tallied a team-high four multi-goal games and recorded his first career hat trick on Jan. 3 in a 6-3 win over the Texas Stars. Hebig was one of only two Roadrunners to score in four straight games (Jan. 11-20) and one of just two to post an eight-game point streak during the season. He also was one of two Tucson skaters to score both a shorthanded and power-play goal.

This past spring, Hebig notched his first career Calder Cup Playoff point with an assist in three postseason games against the Abbotsford Canucks.

He has played seven professional seasons, including the last five with Tucson. In 384 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors (2018-20), Hebig has totaled 169 points (77 goals, 92 assists) and 190 penalty minutes.

Hebig has also played parts of two ECHL seasons from 2019-21, recording 34 points (11g, 23a) in 33 career games, along with three points (1g, 2a) in four career playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Hebig played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats from 2013 to 2018. He served as an alternate captain for Saskatoon during the 2015-16 season and recorded 225 points (98g, 127a) and 136 penalty minutes in 264 career WHL games. Hebig also added eight points (6g, 2a) in seven career playoff appearances.







