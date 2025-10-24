Utah Mammoth Recall Kevin Rooney from Tucson Roadrunners

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that forward Kevin Rooney has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, Utah's proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Rooney, 32, was off to a strong start to the AHL season with four points (3g, 1a) in four games. He leads Tucson in goals while ranking second in plus-minus (+2) and third in points.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward is in his first season with the organization after signing a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on Oct. 6, 2025.

Over his career, Rooney has totaled 60 points (32g, 28a) and 134 penalty minutes (PIM) in 330 NHL games with the Calgary Flames (2022-25), New York Rangers (2020-22) and New Jersey Devils (2016-20).

Last season with the Flames, he tallied 10 points (5g, 5a) and 14 PIM in 70 games while ranking third on the team in shorthanded ice time per game (1:53) and fourth in hits (109) among forwards.

During the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canton, Massachusetts native recorded two assists in 15 games with New York to help the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final. The previous season, he set career highs in goals (8) and points (14) over 54 games with the Rangers in 2020-21.

In the AHL, Rooney has 97 career points (37g, 60a) and 156 PIM in 246 games with Tucson, the Calgary Wranglers (2022-24) and Binghamton/Albany Devils (2015-19). He served as team captain for the Devils in 2018-19.

Rooney also won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, recording one assist in 10 appearances and leading all skaters in faceoff percentage (65.2%) during the tournament.

Before turning pro, Rooney played four collegiate seasons at Providence (2012-16), collecting 36 points (17g, 19a) and 70 PIM in 144 NCAA games. He served as the Friars' team captain during his senior season in 2015-16 and helped the program capture its first national championship as a junior in 2014-15. He recorded the lone assist on Mammoth forward Brandon Tanev's title-clinching goal after winning an offensive-zone faceoff back to Tanev against Boston University.







American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.