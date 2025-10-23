Firebirds Defeat Barracuda to Earn First Win of the Season, 6-3

SAN JOSE, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday at Tech CU Arena the final score of 6- 3. Coachella Valley scored three goals in a 3:42 span in the second period to help propel the team to their first win of the season.

The Firebirds cashed in on the powerplay halfway through the first period to take the lead on Oscar Molgaard's first goal of the season. Jagger Firkus found Logan Morrison in front of the net, who then fed Molgaard at the top of the right circle at 10:29.

San Jose tied the game on a goal from Anthony Vincent 4:33 into the second period and then took their first lead of the game at 8:56 thanks to a Lucas Carlsson strike. Kasper Halttunen scored on the powerplay at 10:51 to extend the Barracuda's advantage to 3-1.

Coachella Valley reset and responded with three goals in a span of 3:42. Logan Morrison netted his first goal of the year with a rip from between the circles at 11:42 with the assists belonging to David Goyette and Jagger Firkus. Mitchell Stephens tied the game at 14:24 after Jacob Melanson won a battle in the corner and moved the puck to J.R. Avon before passing it to Stephens at the top of the right circle.

Jagger Firkus regained the lead for Coachella Valley with an unassisted goal just one minute after Stephens' goal. Firkus' goal was his first of the season and his second point of the game.

The Firebirds added some insurance in the third period as defenseman Kaden Hammell registered his first AHL goal at 10:28. Hammell drove to the net and put the puck five-hole through goaltender Jakub Skarek. Logan Morrison sealed the victory with an empty net goal, his second tally of the game, with 44 seconds remaining.

Coachella Valley finished game 1-for-7 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Barracuda 34-27. Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 24 saves on 27 shots in the victory that improves the team's record to 1-2-1-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.

The Firebirds continue their road trip on Friday, October 24th as they head to Calgary to battle the Wranglers in a two-game set. Puck drop for game one is for 6 p.m. PT.







