Andrew Agozzino Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Mammoth

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Wednesday that forward Andrew Agozzino has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, Utah's proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Agozzino, 34, made an NHL Opening Night roster for the first time in his 15-year professional career to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Per Utah Mammoth PR, he became just the seventh NHL player - and fifth undrafted player - over the last 30 years to make his team's season-opening lineup for the first time at age 34 or older. He joined Joel Hanley (Calgary Flames) as the second player to achieve the milestone this season.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward appeared in two NHL games with Utah this season, averaging 6:08 of ice time and winning 42.9 percent of his faceoffs.

Over his NHL career, Agozzino has recorded 12 points (3g, 9a) and a plus-4 rating in 53 games with Utah, the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche.

Agozzino signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah on July 2, 2024, and spent last season with Tucson, recording 43 points (20g, 23a) in 55 AHL games. He tied for the team lead in power-play goals (7), led the club in game-winning goals (5), and ranked among team leaders in goals (4th), assists (5th) and points (4th).

He also served as a Roadrunners assistant captain in 2024-25, marking his ninth season wearing an "A" in the AHL.

Across 14 AHL seasons, the Kleinburg, Ontario native has totaled 623 points (265g, 358a) in 791 career AHL games with Tucson, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Colorado Eagles, San Antonio Rampage, Chicago Wolves and Lake Erie Monsters.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Agozzino ranks 34th all-time in AHL goals, 42nd in points, and 46th in games played.

A two-time AHL All-Star (2013, 2019), Agozzino was also named San Jose's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year in 2022-23.







