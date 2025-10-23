Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game Upcoming for Griffins

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m. for the general public, 2:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina: Bring your dog to Van Andel Arena for a night of fun with the Griffins. Those bringing dogs must purchase tickets within the designated dog sections (110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 210 and 220). Dog tickets are priced at $5 (plus fees), with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of West Michigan. Upon entering through the main lobby, dog owners must sign and submit a waiver form and only one dog per fan is permitted. Outdoor relief stations will be located on the southeast and southwest corners of the arena. Click here to buy your tickets and to learn more about the game.

Dog Leash Giveaway: The first 1,000 dogs in attendance will receive a Griffins-branded dog leash courtesy of Nestle Purina.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m., while supplies last.







