Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Chris Ortiz to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Ortiz, 24, scored a career-high 34 assists and 39 points (5 g, 34 a) in 45 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season. He also skated in one game with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The native of Boisbriand, QC, inked a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Feb. 19, 2025, and spent the remainder of the season with the club. He skated in 23 games with the Bruins, recording seven assists.
His 24 total AHL games played during the 2024-25 season set a new career-high. He also skated in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bruins, recording an assist.
The 6', 185-pound defenseman has appeared in 47 career AHL contests with the Bruins and Penguins, scoring 12 points (1 g, 11 a).
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025
- Los Firebirds x Verizon Community Pop-Up this Saturday - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds to Present School Supply Donations to Two Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Jersey Mike's Subs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion - Syracuse Crunch
- Andrew Agozzino Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Mammoth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Notebook: Finding an Identity - Charlotte Checkers
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Ink Forward Connor Lockhart - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wood Recalled by Nashville - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Suffer Shutout Loss to Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Burned by Firebirds 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Posch Earns Second Shutout of Season in Colorado's 2-0 Blanking of Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Defeat Barracuda to Earn First Win of the Season, 6-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Special Teams Power Amerks Past Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Perfect Roadie Aspirations Fall Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 2
- Dylan Garand Stops 28 as Wolf Pack Blank Thunderbirds 3-0
- Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Set to Renew the 'I-91 Rivalry' at Peoplesbank Arena
- Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Vincent SÈvigny from PTO