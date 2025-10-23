Posch Earns Second Shutout of Season in Colorado's 2-0 Blanking of Gulls

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado goaltender Isak Posch stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn his second shutout through his first four starts of the season, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 2-0 on Wednesday. Forward Danil Gushcin scored the game-winner and added an assist, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan also enjoyed a multi-point performance with a pair of assists.

An early 2-on-1 rush would set up Gushchin to light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, putting Colorado on top 1-0 just 2:09 into the contest. The tally was Gushchin's league-leading sixth tally of the season.

The Eagles would be forced to kill off two first-period power plays for the Gulls, but a series of stellar saves from Posch would allow Colorado to carry its 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period would see both teams earn multiple opportunities on the power play, including a 24-second, 5-on-3 power play for the Eagles. Despite the increased time in the box, neither side would take advantage, and Colorado would head to the second intermission still on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would lock things down in the third period, limiting San Diego to just six shots. The Gulls pulled goalie Ville Husso late in the contest to bring out the extra attacker, but it would be Colorado forward Tristen Nielsen who would take advantage with an empty-netter at the 19:09 mark, rounding out the 2-0 score.

Husso suffered the loss in net, allowing one goal on 27 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, October 24th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.