Amerks Agree to Terms with Tischke, Kuntar

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Peter Tischke and forward Trevor Kuntar on one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Tischke, 29, returns to Rochester after appearing in a career-high 54 games with the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL) while under contract with the Amerks. The Hinsdale, Illinois, native posted 13 points (3+10) during the 2024-25 campaign before adding an assist in four postseason contests with the Icemen.

Before appearing in 39 games and registering seven points (2+5) with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) during the 2023-24 campaign, he spent parts of two seasons with the Amerks from 2021-2023, totaling two goals and six assists in 57 regular season contests while also skating in nine postseason games.

As a rookie during the 2019-20 season, Tischke spent most of the season with the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL), where he finished second in goals (4), assists (11), and points (15) among all Grizzlies rookie defensemen in 51 games.

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound blueliner has compiled 11 points (3+8) in 78 regular season appearances at the AHL level between Rochester and Colorado since the start of 2019. Tischke has also recorded 38 points (9+29) in 149 games at the ECHL level with Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Savannah, and Utah.

Prior to turning pro, Tischke completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin (Big-10), where he registered 34 points (8+26) in 135 games from 2015 to 2019. After being named to the Big-10 Honorable Mention All-Star teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18, he served as team captain in 2018-19 in addition to earning the Big-10's Sportsmanship Award.

Kuntar, 24, comes to Rochester after spending his first two professional seasons with the Boston Bruins (NHL) organization. Since turning pro ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Kuntar appeared in 124 games with the Providence Bruins (AHL), notching 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points to go with 189 penalty minutes. He's also posted two assists in seven Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

During the 2023-24 season, he finished second among all AHL first-year skaters in penalty minutes (113) while ranking second amongst all Providence rookies in both goals (10) and points (20). Last season with Providence, the 6-foot-0, 205-pound forward was second amongst all Bruins with 76 penalty minutes while adding 12 points (3+9) in 54 contests.

Prior to turning pro, Kuntar completed a three-year collegiate career at Boston College (NCAA), where he tallied 59 points (28+31) in 93 games with the Eagles from 2020 to 2023. As a senior, Kuntar skated in 34 games and finished tied for second in goals (13) and third in points (29).

Kuntar, the son of former Amerks goaltender Les Kuntar who appeared in 21 games with Rochester during the 1996-97 slate, amassed 93 points (49+44) in 148 games with the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) from 2017 to 2020. The Buffalo native topped all Phantoms with a career-best 28 goals and 53 points during his final season at Youngstown, earning him All-USHL Second Team honors.

Kuntar was originally drafted in the third round (89th overall) by Boston in the 2020 NHL Draft.

