Panthers Agree to Terms with Wilmer Skoog on One-Year, Two-Way Deal

July 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers announced this morning that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Wilmer Skoog.

The 26-year-old posted 24 points (9g, 15a) in 72 games for Charlotte last season - his second as a pro. Over his career he has totaled 55 points (31g, 24a) in 121 games for the Checkers, including tying for the team lead in goals in 2023-24. Skoog also appeared in 20 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades during his rookie year, recording eight points (2g, 6a) along the way.

Prior to turning pro, Skoog spent four years at Boston University - notching 76 points (40g, 36a) in 103 games and earning a spot on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team as a junior and the Third All-Star Team as a senior.







