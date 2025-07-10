Tera Black Named 2025 Thomas Ebright Award Winner by AHL
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Tera Black is the winner of the 2025 Thomas Ebright Award.
The award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding career contributions to the AHL.
Black, who recently announced plans to step away from her role as COO, spent 19 seasons with the Checkers and was instrumental in the team's move to the AHL, the return to Bojangles Coliseum, the Queen City Outdoor Classic and more. She also won the AHL's Hendy Award in 2015-16 and became the first woman to have her name engraved on the Calder Cup in 2019.
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Tera Black Named 2025 Thomas Ebright Award Winner by AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Names 2024-25 Winners of Excellence Awards - AHL
- Griffins Sign Alex Kannok Leipert to One-Year Contract - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena - Ontario Reign
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025-26 Schedule - AHL
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur - Hershey Bears
- Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.