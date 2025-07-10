Tera Black Named 2025 Thomas Ebright Award Winner by AHL

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Tera Black is the winner of the 2025 Thomas Ebright Award.

The award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding career contributions to the AHL.

Black, who recently announced plans to step away from her role as COO, spent 19 seasons with the Checkers and was instrumental in the team's move to the AHL, the return to Bojangles Coliseum, the Queen City Outdoor Classic and more. She also won the AHL's Hendy Award in 2015-16 and became the first woman to have her name engraved on the Calder Cup in 2019.







