Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign and the American Hockey League have unveiled the full 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 AHL regular season.

The Reign open the season with four straight home contests, beginning Oct. 10 and 12 against the Tucson Roadrunners at Toyota Arena, followed by matchups with the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, Oct. 17 and against the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The complete schedule can be found below and online at OntarioReign.com/schedule.

Ontario's schedule includes eight matchups, four home and four away, with seven of their Pacific Division opponents, including Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Colorado, Coachella Valley, Henderson, San Jose and Tucson. They will also have four contests, two home and two away, with Calgary, Iowa, San Diego and Texas.

Previous popular Reign theme nights scheduled to return in 2025-26 include Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 20 vs. San Jose, Fan Appreciation Night on Apr. 18 vs. Abbotsford, as well as Pink In The Rink, Salute To Service, Star Wars, Teddy Bear Toss, Wands and Wizards and more. The team's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Other home schedule highlights include:

- A weekend-focused home slate with 23 of 36 matchups at Toyota Arena scheduled for Friday (7), Saturday (9) or Sunday (7)

- Four home matchups with Southern California rivals Coachella Valley on Jan. 3, Feb. 1, Mar. 14 and Apr. 10

- A renewal of the series against Central Division foes, the Texas Stars (Nov. 30 & Dec. 9) and Iowa Wild (Jan. 4 & 7)

- Three months with a season-high six home games for an evenly-balanced slate (December, January, March)

- A Black Friday home date vs. Henderson on the day following Thanksgiving (Nov. 28)

- The return of hockey in the IE on New Year's Eve with a 6 p.m. matchup against San Jose.

Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in September. Click here to receive more information about ticket packages for 2025-26.

Become an ALL-IN Member today! Learn more by calling a ticket representative at (909) 941-7825.







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.