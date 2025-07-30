Reign Sign Hermosa Beach Native Mattias Sholl

July 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed goaltender Mattias Sholl to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Sholl, 24, is beginning his first full professional season after completing a four-year NCAA career at Bemidji State University (2021-25). He signed his first pro contract in March with the Reign's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and appeared in four games with the club at the end of 2024-25, posting a .927 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average.

A native of Hermosa Beach, California and a product of the Jr. Kings AAA program, Sholl, who measures 5-11, 180 pounds, had a 14-17-5 record in his senior season with the Beavers in 37 games and earned two shutouts to go along with a 2.81 GAA and an .897 SV%.

Sholl made a combined 117 appearances for Bemidji State in his NCAA career and posted a 52-51-12 record with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and .904 SV%. As a junior in 2023-24, he earned the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's (CCHA) Goaltender of the Year award and was named to the league's First All-Star Team after going 14-8-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage along with three shutouts while helping his school to a Regular Season Conference Championship.

Before joining the collegiate ranks, Sholl backstopped the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms for one season and the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs for two campaigns.

Ontario will open the 2025-26 season on Friday, October 10 at Toyota Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.