Wranglers Announce New Additions to Staff

The Calgary Wranglers are pleased to announce several new hires to the club's hockey operations department ahead of the upcoming season. Kevin Kozai has been named Head Athletic Therapist, Matt Zukowski joins as Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Cord Ivanco has joined the team as Assistant Equipment Manager.

Kozai joins the Wranglers following a season as Head Athletic Therapist with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL). Previously, he spent five seasons with the AHL's Belleville Senators, serving as Assistant Athletic Therapist.

Zukowski holds both bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Calgary and previously worked as a Strength and Conditioning intern with the Calgary Flames during the 2018-19 season. He most recently served as Head Performance Coach for the Sacramento Kings' G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Ivanco arrives in Calgary after serving as Head Equipment Manager for the Vancouver Giants (WHL). A Saskatchewan native, Ivanco also spent two seasons as Equipment Manager for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies (USports).

The Calgary Wranglers welcome Kevin, Matt, and Cord to the organization and look forward to their contributions this season.







