Calgary Wranglers Announce Brett Sutter as Head Coach

June 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







"I am excited about the upcoming season and taking the next step in my coaching career"

The Calgary Wranglers announce today that Brett Sutter, formerly assistant coach with the club, will take over the reigns as the head coach.

Brett transitioned into coaching last season after a lengthy professional career that spanned 17 seasons including 1,090 American Hockey League and 60 National Hockey League regular-season games.

"I am excited about the upcoming season and taking the next step in my coaching career." said Sutter. "This is an organization that I am very familiar with having history as both a player and coach. Having spent a lot of time at this level, I understand the role in developing players and have firsthand knowledge of what a great group we have here to work with. I can't wait to get started."

In his new role as head coach, Sutter will be joined by current assistant coach Joe Cirella, goalie development coach MacKenzie Skapski, and video coach Chandler Biggar. The Wranglers will begin the process for finding a new assistant coach, the position Sutter previously occupied.

Sutter, a native of Viking, AB, was originally drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft following a four-year junior career in the Western Hockey League. He turned professional with the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate in Quad City, Illinois in 2007 and would make his NHL debut with the Flames on December 23, 2008, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game.

"We feel that Brett is the right coach to continue working with our young players, and we are excited to be able to have him guide their development," said Flames Vice-President/Assistant General Manager and Wranglers General Manager Brad Pascall. "Brett's knowledge of our players, years of experience at this level and familiarity with our organization made this a great fit for both sides."

With 1,090 career AHL games to his record, Sutter sits in 4th place on the All-Time AHL career games played list. Over the course of his AHL career he recorded 198 goals and 265 assists for 463 points while accumulating 893 penalty minutes.

Brett and his wife Erin have three children Olivia, Charlotte, and Bo, and look forward to continuing to call Calgary home year-round.







