Belleville Senators Hosting Corporate Partnership Mixer at The Landing

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the club's first-ever Summer Corporate Partnership Mixer to be hosted on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at The Landing in Belleville.

This is an exclusive opportunity for local business owners interested in partnering with the hockey club to meet Sens staff, existing corporate partners, and learn more about the team's marketing strategies and initiatives.

"It's no secret that our hockey club needs support from the local business community to help us grow and reach our potential both on and off the ice," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations Mathers. "We're excited to welcome those prospective partners to one of the Bay of Quinte's newest gathering places, for a community-focused evening of discussion and idea sharing, setting the tone for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season."

Attendees can enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres, and network with like-minded businesses, while getting an opportunity to check out The Landing at 75 South Church Street in Belleville, one of the Bay of Quinte's newest multi-purpose, community hubs.

Interested business owners can click here to register for the Belleville Sens Summer Corporate Partnership Mixer or get more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, the Business Edge program, and more by visiting the Belleville Sens website.







