Checkers Fall Just Short in Game 4 Loss

June 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC - The Checkers battled in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals but couldn't quite claw their way back into it, falling 3-2 as the Canucks took a 3-1 series lead.

The home side got on the board quickly, converting an odd-man rush just 75 seconds in. That would stand as the only goal of the first period, but the Canucks would strike back with each of the next two tallies - one midway through the second and one early in the third - to push out to a 3-0 lead.

The Checkers finally broke through with just over 11 minutes to play, with Kyle Criscuolo finishing off a dish from Jack Devine on the power play. The visitors pushed from that point on, and Devine banged in one of his own with 26 seconds left, but it proved to be too little, too late, and the Checkers dropped Game 4.

Notes

The Checkers have more losses in this series (three) than they did in the previous three rounds combined (two) ... The Checkers have not lost three consecutive games since Jan. 10-14, a stretch that included one overtime loss ... Devine has points in consecutive playoffs games (1g, 2a), which took place over a month apart ... Like Devine, Eamon Powell was playing his first playoff game since May 9 and also recorded one assist ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt, C.J. Smith, Sandis Vilmanis and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Tobias Bjornfot, Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.







