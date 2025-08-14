Panthers Agree to Terms with Mike Benning

The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with Mike Benning on a one-year, two-way contract.

The 23-year-old defenseman - who was a restricted free agent - ranked second on Charlotte's blue line in goals and points last season, putting up 32 points (9g, 23a) in 54 games. Benning also led team defensemen in postseason scoring with nine points in 18 games and tied for second on the team overall with five playoff goals.

A fourth-round pick by Florida in 2020, Benning has two pro seasons under his belt, totaling 58 points (18g, 40a) in 126 games for Charlotte. Prior to that the Alberta native had an illustrious three-year career at the University of Denver, where he won a National Championship in 2021-22 - while earning tournament MVP honors and a spot on the conference Second All-Star Team - and was named to the conference First All-Star Team and NCAA (West) Second All-American Team in 2022-23.







