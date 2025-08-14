Equipment Sale and GM Chat Set for Thursday

August 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Join us Thursday, August 21 from 4-6 p.m. in the Ultra Lounge at Dignity Health Arena for an equipment sale and chat with Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky.

A limited number of sticks, helmets, jerseys, workout gear, and pants will be on sale. PLUS, Gretzky will be on hand to chat about the upcoming season. Light refreshments will be served.

EQUIPMENT SALE & CHAT WITH KEITH GRETZKY

When: Thursday, August 21

Where: Ultra Lounge inside Dignity Health Arena

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Light refreshments served







