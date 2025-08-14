Equipment Sale and GM Chat Set for Thursday
August 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us Thursday, August 21 from 4-6 p.m. in the Ultra Lounge at Dignity Health Arena for an equipment sale and chat with Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky.
A limited number of sticks, helmets, jerseys, workout gear, and pants will be on sale. PLUS, Gretzky will be on hand to chat about the upcoming season. Light refreshments will be served.
EQUIPMENT SALE & CHAT WITH KEITH GRETZKY
When: Thursday, August 21
Where: Ultra Lounge inside Dignity Health Arena
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Light refreshments served
