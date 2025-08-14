Firebirds Sign Forward Jakov Novak to One-Year AHL Contract

August 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA -The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that forward Jakov Novak has been signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Novak joins the Firebirds following two seasons in the Montreal Canadiens organization, playing for the AHL's Laval Rocket and the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward helped lead the Lions to their first Kelly Cup Championship last season, recording 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 53 games and 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 20 postseason contests.

Prior to turning pro, Novak spent five seasons in the NCAA with Bentley University and Northeastern University. In 161 career Division-I matchups, Novak logged 91 points (46 goals, 45 assists). Novak suited up for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for two seasons and earned the league's Most Valuable Player award after leading the league in goals (32) and points (73) during the 2017-18 season. The 26-year-old hails from Windsor, Ontario.

Firebirds list of signed players:

Ian McKinnon (two-year)

Gustav Olofsson (two-year)

Jack LaFontaine (one-year)

Charlie Wright (one-year)

Landon McCallum (one-year)

Jakov Novak (one-year)







