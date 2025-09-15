Duran Duran Brings 'Invisible Days' Tour to Acrisure Arena on December 30th

PALM DESERT, CA - Duran Duran, one of the most iconic and influential bands in music history, will perform live at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Monday, December 30, 2025, as part of their highly anticipated Invisible Days Tour. Fans can expect a career-spanning set including timeless hits and selections from their latest album.

TICKETS: Tickets for the Greater Palm Springs show will be available through an Artist VIP presale beginning Wednesday, September 17 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, September 18 at 10:00 PM local time.

A local presale will follow on Thursday, September 18 from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM local, with the public on-sale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticket provider for Acrisure Arena.

Additionally, Acrisure Arena invites fans to enhance their concert experience by upgrading to the Silvercrest Compound, an exclusive outdoor VIP premium space just steps from the stage. Silvercrest Compound offers a hosted full-service bar (spirits for purchase), a generous buffet, and unique amenities such as cozy fire pits, mini golf, bocce ball, and more. Learn more

HERE. To purchase tickets to the Silvercrest Compound for Duran Duran on December 30, 2025, please click HERE.

After igniting stadiums and arenas across Europe this Summer, this exclusive headline show will give fans a chance to experience the magic of Duran Duran live in the US as they ring in 2026.

The news arrives amidst a recent list of exciting creative projects from the band. In Spring they launched two new perfumes, crafted in collaboration with luxury Italian perfume house, Xerjoff. A multi-sensory live theatrical launch (which the British press described as 'one of the best events of the year') marked the unveiling of the fragrances, NeoRio and Black Moonlight - the latter named after the lead single from their current album 'Danse Macabre'. Watch the music video filmed by legendary Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund (Madonna, Beyoncé, Metallica, Lady Gaga) HERE.

Amongst their busy live schedule, Duran Duran have also been in the studio together this year working on new material - most recently with Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Since their breakthrough in the early 1980s, Duran Duran has become a defining force in pop and rock music, pioneering innovative music videos, chart-topping singles, and unforgettable live performances. From Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf to Ordinary World and Notorious, the band has earned global acclaim for their distinctive sound, style, and enduring artistry.

With five decades of chart success, multiple Grammy and Brit Awards, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Duran Duran continues to captivate audiences worldwide with electrifying performances that bridge generations of fans. The Invisible Days Tour celebrates their storied legacy while showcasing new music and production innovations, promising a night to remember in the Coachella Valley.







