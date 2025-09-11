Firebirds Launch "Los Firebirds" Brand to Celebrate Culture, Family, and Community

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds are proud to announce the launch of Los Firebirds, a bold new brand identity designed to ignite pride, belonging, and cultural connection across our desert community. Far more than a theme night, Los Firebirds is a year-round movement powered by culture, family, and comunidad (community) - a promise that hockey belongs to everyone.

From the kids learning to skate to the abuelitas cheering in the stands, Los Firebirds is about building something bigger than the game itself; an inclusive hockey experience where every fan can see themselves in the story.

"Los Firebirds is the Firebirds through the eyes and heart of the Coachella Valley's vibrant culture rooted in Hispanic heritage, but open to all," Gina Rotolo, Vice President of Marketing and Business Services for the Coachella Valley Firebirds said. "This is a celebration of community, unity, and shared orgullo (pride), designed to reflect and uplift every voice in our desert."

Rotolo continued, "This is a vibrant, growing branch of Firebirds Territory, welcoming everyone to participate in the experience, not just to watch, but to belong."

The Firebirds will debut the Los Firebirds brand at this year's -IVA INDIO! street festival on Saturday, September 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Indio. The community kick-off event celebrating Hispanic pride and culture will also provide fans with a first look at the team's vibrant new identity.

As part of the festivities, there will be an exclusive Los Firebirds t-shirt giveaway (while supplies last), a pop-up team store with official Los Firebirds merchandise, a visit from Fuego, interactive puck shoot, games and more!

"The Firebirds are more than just a team - they're part of our community," said Mayor Glenn Miller. "We are so excited to have them join -IVA INDIO! as we celebrate Hispanic heritage. Their unveiling of Los Firebirds adds even more excitement to a night that already promises incredible performances, food, and fun."







