Voice of T-Birds Ryan Smith to Broadcast Blues Action Saturday in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Published on September 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - 10 members of the 2024-25 Springfield Thunderbirds roster will hit the ice this weekend at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minn.

The Blues' prospects will face off against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night (8:00 p.m. ET) before taking on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night (7:00 p.m. ET) at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

This marks the Blues' third year of participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. The Blues schedule includes a game against the Minnesota Wild's prospects on Friday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET and a date with the Chicago Blackhawks' prospects on Saturday, September 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

Saturday's contest will feature another familiar Thunderbirds face, as "Voice of the T-Birds" Ryan Smith will be on the call for Blues vs. Blackhawks alongside Dana Grey, the voice of the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

The Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, now in its fourth year, is named in memory of longtime NHL defenseman and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 58 following a battle with lung cancer. A St. Paul native, Kurvers skated in 11 NHL seasons between 1984 and 1995 before a 20-year career in management with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Minnesota Wild.

The full Blues roster for the Showcase can be found below. Live streams of each game can be accessed.

Blues Roster For Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase (2024-25 T-Birds indicated with *)

Forwards

#28 Otto Stenberg*

#48 Dylan Peterson*

#54 Dalibor Dvorsky*

#65 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki*

#68 Justin Carbonneau

#76 Sam Stange

#80 Simon Robertsson*

#84 Adam Jecho

#85 Juraj Pekarcik

#86 Antoine Dorion

#93 Jakub Stancl*

Defensemen

#37 Adam Jiricek

#41 Theo Lindstein

#62 Michael Buchinger*

#73 Marc-Andre Gaudet*

#74 Anthony Kehrer

#87 Will McIsaac

#92 Quinton Burns

#94 Lucas Fischer*

Goaltenders

#31 Will Cranley*

#45 Matthew Koprowski

10 players who skated with the 2024-25 Thunderbirds roster are scheduled to skate in the showcase, including reigning AHL Top Prospects Team selection Dalibor Dvorsky and fellow first-year standouts Dylan Peterson, Alek Kaskimaki, and Otto Stenberg.

