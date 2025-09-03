T-Birds Reprising Popular Season-Long Promotions for 10th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - In preparation for the new AHL season, the Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will be reprising a number of their popular season-long themes and promotions for the club's 10th anniversary.

Returning for its fifth consecutive season, MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Fridays will remain the ultimate Friday night destination for T-Birds fans, with $2 domestic beers, $2 hot dogs, and $2 sodas available from 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first period. Season ticket members can use their T-Birds Challenge Coin to receive these discounted rates at all games and all times through the season.

The T-Birds' weekday games will once again allow fans to win along with their favorite team in the return of Mass Lottery Winning Weekdays. Everyone attending Wednesday games throughout the season (Dec. 31, Jan. 19, Feb. 18, March 25, April 15) will be able to redeem their tickets and receive a free one to the next weekday game on the schedule in the event of a T-Birds victory.

After the Christmas holiday, fans can enjoy the return of Sunday Funday on Dec. 28 when the T-Birds host the rival Bridgeport Islanders for a 3:05 p.m. matinee of family fun. Look for appearances from some of your children's favorite characters, plus bring your skates and join us on the ice for a postgame skate with Boomer!

New for the 2025-26 season, The Landing outdoor space at the Convention Center Carpark is now open! Convenient, accessible paid parking adjacent to the MassMutual Center is available for fans throughout the year inside the Carpark. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to T-Birds games to ensure a parking space. Additionally, free parking will still be available to fans at the MGM Springfield garage.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2025-26 Ticket Memberships, which feature the best benefits, including a special 10th anniversary season ticket holder jersey. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

