T-Birds Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season

Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are pleased to reveal a jam-packed promotional and theme schedule for the franchise's 10th anniversary celebration. The 2025-26 season will feature a combination of returning traditions, new giveaways, and never-before-seen elements sure to excite T-Birds fans of all ages.

"As we look back on our first 10 years, we take great pride in the atmosphere we've built for fans of all ages here in Springfield," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "From day one, our goal has been to create traditions and marquee nights that people look forward to year after year- blending pop culture, meaningful community initiatives, and fun, creative experiences that make every game memorable. Thanks to our incredible fans, the Thunderdome has grown into one of the fiercest environments in the league, and that passion continues to be the driving force behind everything we do."

New for the 2025-26 season, fans are reminded that all Saturday home games will now feature 6:05 p.m. puck drops, as will one Wednesday night game on March 11. Additionally, paid parking for the season will be available at the nearby Convention Center CarPark. The Landing, the outdoor plaza adjacent to the CarPark, will also be open and activated during the T-Birds season. Fans looking for free parking will still have the option of utilizing the MGM Springfield garage.

It all starts on Saturday, Oct. 11, with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield before the T-Birds host the Charlotte Checkers. Before puck drop, fans can flock to the Plaza at MGM Springfield for the Community Bank N.A. season-opening Block Party, with support from the Springfield BID, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., featuring live music by Moonlight Saints, food & drink to drop the puck on another magnificent season. The T-Birds are expected to play host to a 10th consecutive Opening Night sellout inside the Thunderdome.

In addition to the appearances and themes below, fans can expect to see six specialty jerseys corresponding to the following themes: Teddy Bear Toss, Throwback Night, Ice-O-Topes Night, Pink in the Rink, St. Paddy's, and the T-Birds Semi-Quincentennial Extravaganza!

Brand New for Our 10th Anniversary:

Captain Matthew Peca Bobblehead presented by Stop & Shop

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Belleville Senators, 6:05 pm.

The T-Birds' all-time leading scorer will take center stage in bobblehead form as Springfield hosts one of the captain's former squads, the Belleville Senators. He becomes the fourth different Thunderbird player to see his likeness turned into a bobble. Make sure you're one of the first 3,000 fans inside the Thunderdome to get your hands on this one-of-a-kind collectible!

Dr. Seuss* Night presented by Springfield Museums

Friday, Feb. 27 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 7:05 p.m.

*TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserved.

Springfield icon Dr. Seuss will be a centerpiece on the eve of the new Cat in the Hat movie release in 2026. The night will feature appearances by both the Cat in the Hat, as well as Thing 1 and Thing 2. Seuss fans, young and old, will have the opportunity to take photos with some of their favorite childhood book characters.

St. Paddy's Week *Specialty Jersey* - More to Come!

Wednesday, March 11 vs. Providence Bruins, 6:05 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 vs. Utica Comets, 6:05 p.m.

(T-Birds scally cap giveaway on March 14)

The T-Birds will be going green the week leading up to St. Patrick's Day with a pair of games featuring an Irish flair and a first-ever St. Paddy's inspired specialty jersey! Saturday's game will also feature a T-Birds scally cap for those lucky enough to snag one! Stay tuned for more exciting information in the weeks to come...

T-Birds Semi-Quincentennial Extravaganza presented by Explore Western Mass & MA 250

Saturday, April 11 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, 6:05 p.m.

In celebration of the nation's semi-quincentennial in 2026, the T-Birds will be throwing it way back to the Revolution with a specialty jersey and unique giveaway item from colonial times - stay tuned for more details, including the jersey design!

Returning T-Birds Traditions & Marquee Events:

Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield ft. Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party with support from the Springfield BID

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 6:05 p.m.

10th Anniversary banner & magnet schedule giveaway (all fans)

Before Year 10 gets underway inside the Thunderdome, fans can flock to the Plaza at MGM Springfield for the Community Bank N.A. season-opening Block Party from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., featuring live music by Moonlight Saints, food & drink to drop the puck on another magnificent season, with support from the Springfield BID. Then make sure to head over to the MassMutual Center and be in your seats by 5:45 for Opening Night festivities!

Pucks & Paws presented by Pet Supplies Plus to benefit Foundation for TJO Animals

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, 6:05 p.m.

T-Birds dog bandana (all dogs) & magnet giveaway

This night is once again sure to be paw-some! Bring your four-legged friends for this dog-friendly evening inside the Thunderdome. All fans bringing their pups will have the chance to dress their good boys and girls for success with a T-Birds dog bandana giveaway! A portion of each dog ticket purchased that night will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals.

Boos & Brews presented by Yuengling

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 6:05 p.m.

T-Birds silicone pint glass giveaway (1,000)

Returning once again, the T-Birds' Boos & Brews Night is the ultimate beer connoisseur's environment, as dozens of local and national craft brewing favorites will be on hand for a pregame tasting event on the MassMutual Center concourse!

School Day Game presented by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. Construction, & Mass Lottery

Wednesday, Nov. 12 vs. Laval Rocket, 10:35 a.m.

T-Birds drawstring bag & workbook giveaway (all students)

More than 6,000 school students from Springfield and the surrounding community will be on hand as the classroom and the Thunderdome collide for this fun and educational morning. Each student on hand will receive a workbook spanning various subjects, as well as a T-Birds drawstring bag.

Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon Kickoff

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. Utica Comets, 7:05 p.m.

Boomer chef apron giveaway presented by Buffalo Wild Wings (2,500)

The Thunderbirds will continue their meaningful partnership with Rock 102 for the annual Mayflower Marathon food drive at MGM Springfield. Bax & Nagle will be on hand for the evening as they encourage the Springfield community to showcase their generosity in the name of ending food insecurity in Western Massachusetts. All non-perishable food donations will go directly to Springfield's Open Pantry. The first 2,500 fans through the doors will also receive a Boomer chef apron courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 6:05 p.m.

Hockey Fights Cancer remains a core initiative for the T-Birds and the Springfield community, as we honor and celebrate the cancer fighters for their courage and strength. Be on the lookout as well, as this marks the first time in the 2025-26 season that the T-Birds will wear their third jerseys!

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas - *Specialty Jersey*

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Providence Bruins, 6:05 p.m.

Adult-sized T-Birds jersey giveaway (2,500) courtesy of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas

A ninth game featuring a storm of stuffed animals awaits on the first Saturday in December as the T-Birds invite fans to bring new teddy bears into the MassMutual Center as part of the annual Teddy Bear Toss. When the T-Birds tally their first goal of the night, throw the bears & other stuffed animals onto the ice for collection and donation to youth in the greater Springfield area ahead of the holiday season! For the third consecutive season, the night will also feature a holiday-inspired jersey.

The first 2,500 fans through the door will receive an adult-sized jersey giveaway, inspired by our specialty jersey that night, courtesy of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas!

Boomer Holiday Ornament presented by Window World of Western Mass

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Providence Bruins, 6:05 p.m.

Boomer holiday ornament giveaway (3,000)

This year's installment of a holiday souvenir comes in the form of a Boomer holiday ornament, compliments of Window World of Western Mass, available to the first 3,000 fans inside the Thunderdome on Dec. 27 before the T-Birds host the rival P-Bruins.

Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 3:05 p.m.

Among the most meaningful initiatives each season, CHD's Sensory Friendly Sunday returns to the Thunderdome in December. The day is tailored to make the professional hockey experience more inclusive for those with sensitivities to light and sound. The T-Birds, in conjunction with CHD and Springfield College's Occupational Therapy students, put on a full day of programming aimed to allow for all fans to be able to enjoy the excitement of T-Birds game day. Fans are also welcome to stay following the game for a postgame skate with Boomer!

Throughout the season, Sensory Bags will continue to be available at all games, thanks to support from MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting, featuring items like noise-cancelling headphones, feelings cards, and stress-relieving foam pucks.

Ring In The New Year, Winning Weekday presented by Mass Lottery

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Providence Bruins, 3:05 p.m.

T-Birds cowbell giveaway (2,500)

Before the ball drops in Times Square, the puck drops once again in the City of Firsts! Start your New Year's Eve with the T-Birds at the Thunderdome with this special matinee start and receive a T-Birds cowbell as we quite literally ring in a new year!

Throwback Night presented by MassMutual - *Specialty Jersey*

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 6:05 p.m.

Vintage Indians pennant giveaway (4,000) courtesy of MassMutual

The Thunderbirds begin their busy second half of marquee nights with the return of a fan favorite - Throwback Night! The team will once again harken back to classic Springfield hockey times, while other elements of the evening will take on a "blast from the past" feel!

Kids Take Over & MLK Day Matinee

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3:05 p.m.

Croc Charm giveaway presented by 99 Restaurants (3,000) & postgame full team autograph session

The puck drops early for a matinee on MLK Day against the division rival Penguins, and the Big Y Boomer's Kids Club will be running the show for much of the day, participating in gameday elements ranging from ticket scanning to social media photography and chuck-a-puck pickup! If your young T-Birds fan is not a member of the Kids Club, you can sign them up right now! Don't forget to stay after the game for a full team autograph session. In addition, the game will serve as another Mass Lottery Winning Weekday. If the T-Birds win, fans will be able to redeem their ticket for a free one to the next Winning Weekday game.

Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, 6:05 p.m.

This city's everyday heroes will be celebrated as the T-Birds honor emergency personnel from police, fire, and EMT services. Among the night's highlights is the intermission parade of emergency vehicles with full lights and sirens symbolic of their crucial role in our region.

Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - *Specialty Jersey*

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Providence Bruins, 6:05 p.m.

Ice-O-Topes player poster giveaway (all fans)

Always among the most perfectly cromulent nights of the T-Birds season, the Ice-O-Topes return in February, looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive! Keep your eyes posted after the New Year for this year's jersey design, which will be available at the postgame auction that evening!

Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 6:05 p.m.

T-Birds boonie hat giveaway (2,500)

The spotlight will once again shine down on our brave military veterans and active duty personnel as each branch of the service will receive thunderous applause and recognition for their commitment to protecting our country. The first 2,500 fans through the doors will also receive a military-inspired T-Birds boonie hat.

Pink in the Rink Night presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope - *Specialty Jersey*

Saturday, March 7 vs. Iowa Wild, 6:05 p.m.

Pink jersey keychain giveaway (all fans)

Another of the T-Birds decade-long traditions, Pink in the Rink will once again celebrate and honor the courage and strength of breast cancer survivors in Western Mass. A poignant pregame ceremony will visually showcase the determination to one day find the cure, and proceeds from the postgame jersey auction will directly benefit the Rays of Hope Foundation in Springfield.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by MGM Springfield ft. Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party with support from the Springfield BID

Saturday, April 18 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, 6:05 p.m.

Team poster giveaway (all fans)

Postgame paint the ice pres. by Rocky's Ace Hardware

Year 10 ends with a boom as the I-91 Rivalry series against the Wolf Pack comes to a close in the season finale! Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the eve of the postseason with another Block Party before the game, featuring live music, food & drink, and outdoor fun! All fans are invited to stay after the game to paint the ice as we bid adieu to the regular season.

Giveaway & Third Jersey Schedule:

As they've done throughout their history, the T-Birds are proud to present a wide variety of giveaway items for fans of all ages. This year's lineup includes everything from historic commemorative pieces to fun, creative souvenirs celebrating the team and our beloved mascot, Boomer. A full schedule of giveaway dates can be found below.

2025-26 Promo Schedule At-A-Glance:

October:

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.: Opening Night pres. by MGM Springfield / Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party w/ support from Springfield BID / 10th Anniversary banner & magnet schedule giveaway (all fans)

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.: Pucks & Paws pres. by Pet Supplies Plus to benefit Foundation for TJO Animals / Dog bandana (all dogs) & magnet giveaway

Friday, Oct. 31 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Trick or Treat with the T-Birds

November:

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.: Boos & Brews Pregame Beer Tasting pres. by Yuengling / T-Birds silicone pint glass giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, Nov. 7 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Wednesday, Nov. 12 vs. LAV, 10:35 a.m.: School Day Game pres. by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. Construction & Mass Lottery / T-Birds drawstring bag and workbook giveaway (all students)

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.: Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon Kickoff / Boomer chef apron giveaway pres. by Buffalo Wild Wings / MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. BRI, 6:05 p.m.: Hockey Fights Cancer Night

December:

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.: Teddy Bear Toss pres. by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas / Adult Jersey giveaway (first 2,500 fans) / Specialty Jerseys

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.: T-Birds holiday ornament giveaway pres. by Window World of Western Mass (first 3,000 fans)

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.: Sensory Friendly Sunday pres. by CHD / Postgame Skate

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.: Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / Ring in the New Year / T-Birds cowbell giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

January:

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Game pres. by A. Crane Construction

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. LV, 6:05 p.m.: Throwback Night pres. by MassMutual / Specialty Jerseys / Indians Vintage Pennant giveaway (first 4,000 fans)

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.: MLK Day Matinee / Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / T-Birds Croc Charm giveaway pres. by 99 Restaurants (first 3,000 fans) / Postgame Skate & Full Team Autograph Session

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. BEL, 6:05 p.m.: Captain Matthew Peca Bobblehead giveaway pres. by Stop & Shop (first 3,000 fans)

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. HFD, 6:05 pm.: Hometown Heroes Night pres. by M&T Bank

February:

Wednesday, Feb. 18 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / T-Birds Mite Jamboree / T-Birds youth jersey giveaway pres. by Springfield Pharmacy (first 1,500 kids 12-and-under)

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Game pres. by Eastern States Exposition

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.: Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night pres. by Balise / Specialty Jerseys / 'Topes player poster giveaway (all fans)

Friday, Feb. 27 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Dr. Seuss Night pres. by Springfield Museums / Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 & Thing 2 character appearances

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night pres. by King Gray Coach Lines / T-Birds boonie hat giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

March:

Friday, March 6 vs. IA, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Saturday, March 7 vs. IA, 6:05 p.m.: Pink in the Rink pres. by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope / Pink Jersey keychain giveaway (all fans) / Specialty Jerseys

Wednesday, March 11 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.: St. Paddy's Week / Stay Tuned!! / Specialty Jerseys / Game pres. by Mass Lottery

Saturday, March 14 vs. UTC, 6:05 p.m.: St. Paddy's Week / Stay Tuned!! / Specialty Jerseys / T-Birds scally cap giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Wednesday, March 25 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / Game pres. by Hyundai

April:

Friday, April 3 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Saturday, April 4 vs. SYR, 6:05 p.m.: Promotion TBD - Stay Tuned!

Friday, April 10 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday

Saturday, April 11 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.: T-Birds Semi-Quincentennial Extravaganza pres. by Explore Western Mass & MA 250 / giveaway item TBD / Specialty Jerseys

Wednesday, April 15 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: Mass Lottery Winning Weekday

Saturday, April 18 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.: Fan Appreciation Night pres. by MGM Springfield / Community Bank N.A. Season-Ending Block Party w/ support from Springfield BID / Team poster giveaway (all fans) / Postgame Paint the Ice pres. by Rocky's Ace Hardware

Mark your calendars! Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale Monday, September 8, at 10:00 a.m. - bookmark this link for quick access on Monday morning! You can download the full T-Birds schedule right now.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Thunderbirds on social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL) closely in the coming days for more T-Birds news, as well as the release of individual game tickets and more exciting promotional announcements.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2025-26 Ticket Memberships, which feature the best benefits, including a special 10th anniversary season ticket holder jersey. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







